Rail work means weekend road closures on M80

Network Rail is carrying out essential maintenance works to their infrastructure at Castlecary Railway Viaduct from Friday night.

To allow the work to be carried out the M80 will be closed between Junction 5 Auckenkilns and Junction 7 Haggs over three nights.

Work will take place between 11pm and 6am, with the project expected to be completed by 6am on Monday.

To ensure the safety of operatives as well as motorists, overnight closures of the northbound and southbound carriageways will be in place each night.

Diversions will be in place when the project is being carried out via the B8048, B802 and A803.