Rail supply route from Grangemouth starts on Friday

A new weekend logistics service linking the ports of Grangemouth and Tilbury by rail launches on Friday.

The first train will leave Tilbury on a Friday via Daventry and travel overnight arriving into Grangemouth on a Saturday.

Containers will carry cargo to Scotland from England’s south-east including retail goods, food and drink while the return journey from Grangemouth, Scotland’s largest port, will support the country’s export market with the movement of spirits, chemicals and fresh food.

Peter Ward, Commercial Director at The Port of Tilbury said: “Linking our ports in the South East and Scotland by rail has been a priority for us and we are pleased to partner with Eddie Stobart and DRS on this new service.

“The service comes on the back of an increase in business at our busy container terminals and underpins our commitment to provide sustainable and cost-effective logistics solutions for our customers.

“This is the first time that a rail service truly links our ports in Tilbury and Grangemouth, which opens up a number of import and export opportunities for our business and customers.”

The service is run by Forth Ports in partnership with logistics firm Eddie Stobart and Direct Rail Services.