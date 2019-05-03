Rail misery for passengers at Falkirk area stations

Rush hour commuters are facing delays after reports of a trespasser on the line between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

Services have been halted in the meantime.

ScotRail is encouraging passengers to use services to/from Queen Street Low Level or Glasgow Central if they are travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow in either direction.

There are reports of passengers being asked to leave a train at Polmont.

ScotRail has said it is trying to get replacement buses for passengers at the following stations: Linlithgow, Bathgate, Falkirk High, Falkirk Grahamston, Dunblane and Haymarket.