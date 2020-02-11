Queensferry Crossing could be closed until Wednesday

Commuters are facing a day of traffic disruption after the Queensferry Crossing has been closed for safety reasons.

The southbound carriageway was closed during last night’s rush hour over concerns of falling ice and snow from the bridge’s towers.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed in both directions last night over concerns of falling snow and ice. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The closure of the northbound carriage followed later in the evening and bridge officials said the route would remain closed until further notice.

The decision was taken to close the route after eight vehicles suffered damage due to falling ice and snow on Monday. There were no reported injuries.

The main artery between Edinburgh and Fife remains closed this morning and it is expected it could stay that way for the rest of the day. Met Office yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place for all of today and tomorrow.

The closure means drivers face a 34-mile long detour via the Kincardine Bridge and M9.As a result, traffic on the M9 is heavier in both directions, with queues heading north towards Kincardine tailing back to junction four, Polmont.

Surrounding roads on the south side of the Forth towards Kincardine are also seeing an increase in traffic.

Traffic is slow southbound towards the bridge.

Mark Arndt, Account Director for operating company Amey, said: “The decision was taken to close the Queensferry Crossing due to the severe weather conditions and risk of falling ice and snow. “We are aware of eight vehicles that suffered damage due to falling ice and snow, however there have been no injuries reported. “We appreciate this closure will create disruption for drivers, however, we are asking drivers to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continued weather conditions. “We will assess conditions and open the bridge at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so. We thank drivers for their patience.”