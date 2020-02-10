Queensferry Crossing closed until further notice

The Queensferry Crossing is closed in both directions.

The main artery across the Forth shut both north and south this evening because of adverse weather conditions.

Pic Lisa Ferguson

There were reports of snow and ice falling from the towers, causing a danger to passing vehicles.

That closed the southbound carriage earlier – and it has now also closed the northbound.

With severe weather forecast to continue overnight, the bridge is expected to remain closed throughout the Tuesday morning peak, until manual inspections confirm that it is safe to reopen.

The closure will mean huge problems for commuters in Tuesday’s rush hour.

Drivers face a long detour via the Kincardine Bridge and M9.

Mark Arndt, Account Director for operating company Amey, said: “The decision was taken to close the Queensferry Crossing due to the severe weather conditions and risk of falling ice and snow.

“We are aware of eight vehicles that suffered damage due to falling ice and snow, however there have been no injuries reported.

“We appreciate this closure will create disruption for drivers, however, we are asking drivers to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continued weather conditions.

“We will assess conditions and open the bridge at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so. We thank drivers for their patience.”

The Forth Road Bridge is also NOT an option.

Calls for it to be used were rejected by authorities.

The bridge – which is a public transport corridor for buses and taxis – remains open, but cannot take additional traffic due to major maintenance works currently underway.

It is also not possible to open up the emergency access from the M90 to the Forth Road Bridge at very short notice.