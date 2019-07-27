Police warning to Elrow Town concert revellers

Police have issued a safety warning as music fans prepare to descend on the Ingliston showground tonight.

Eight to ten thousand dance music lovers are expected at the Elrow Town electronic dance music festival, and police are warning that anyone with items such as drugs, weapons or alcohol will face police action.

The event’s lineup includes big names in the dance music scene such as Basement Jaxx, Groove Armada and Detlef.

Sniffer dogs and stewards will conduct searches as people enter the venue, with doors opening at noon and closing at 11pm. The last permitted entry is at 5pm.

Event Commander Superintendent Jordana Emerson said: “This is the second time Elrow has taken place at the Royal Highland Centre Showground, however this is a new format, more akin to a Festival and is one of many major events we police at this venue.

“We have a wealth of experience in dealing with large events such as this and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep all those in attendance safe and respond to any criminal incidents, which may arise.

“Please remember that you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items you have drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you may not be permitted entry and could face further police action. “You won’t be getting in and may face a criminal record.

“We have detection search dogs supporting the operation who have very keen noses.

“Furthermore, once you’re inside the ground, please drink responsibly and don’t have your evening ruined by the excessive consumption of alcohol”

“I’d also like to advise those coming along that the road to Ingliston is extremely busy all day long and while a drop off and pick up area has been designated, we would recommend people utilise the public transport and free bus services being put on by the event organisers.

“This is one of the safest methods of travelling to and from the concert and will help you get there quickly and easily.