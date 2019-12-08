Police warning over Falkirk flooded roads hazard

Motorists are being advised to check traffic reports before heading out after heavy rain caused flooding on many roads around Falkirk last night.

With poor conditions continuing today police say they have already dealt with several minor collisions.

The A883 was closed between Denny and Checkbar roundabout last night due to flooding underneath the M876.

In the Stirling area, Alloa Road, Causewayhead was passable with care.

Social media posts from drivers report problems across a wide area - the road from Larbert towards Airth was said to be flooded in places with very deep water.

A driver heading from Grangemouth to Denny “sauled on water” in “horrendous” conditions on the slip road off to Bonnybridge.

The road from Larbert to Stirling was described as “a nightmare”, and roads around Camelon and into Slamannan were also said to be among those badly affected.