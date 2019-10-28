Person dies after being struck by train near Stirling

Dunblane to Stirling line affected after person struck by train

Rail services between Stirling and Dunblane were heavily affected this morning after a person was struck by a train.

The incident happened shortly after 10am and forced the closure of the line.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Some services were subject to delay and alteration earlier this morning. Sadly, this was due to a person being struck by a train.

“Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

The spokesman added that services were now “returning to normal” but passengers may encounter some delays.