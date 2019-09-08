Pedal Scotland cyclists descend on the Helix

Scores of cyclists have today made a trip to the Helix the focal point of their Sunday in a Pedal Scotland spectacular - fortunately in ideal conditions.

The event is aimed at families as well as beginners and people keen to get back into cycling, on the premise that anyone able to do so can take part.

The Wee Jaunt Falkirk is reckoned the perfect opportunity to get kids out on their bikes and spend a fun day together, and as the route is completely traffic free they’ve an ideal chance to get up close to the iconic Kelpies.