Pedal for Scotland road closures in place

Thousands of cyclists will be travelling between Scotland’s two largest cities today (Sunday) in the last Pedal for Scotland event.

Participants will set off from Glasgow Green between 7.30am and 9am before passing through North Lanarkshire, Falkirk district and West Lothian before finishing up at Ingliston in Edinburgh.

The cycle means that a number of road closures will be in place across the region throughout the day and motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

Road closures are in place in Slammanan, Avonbridge, Standburn, Maddiston and Whitecross for most of the day.

Today’s closed-road cycle marks its 20th anniversary and their last ever ride with organisers saying it has more than achieved its aims – encouraging more people to cycle, raising the profile of cycling in Scotland and providing a platform for raising millions of pounds for good causes.