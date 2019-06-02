Overnight road closure at Hopetoun Fishery on Wednesday

The stretch of the northbound M9 at Hopetoun Fishery will be closed overnight on Wednesday to allow essential maintenance to take place.

This involves a full closure of the northbound carriagewayh between Junction 1 and Junction 2 from 9pm to 6am, when a signed diversion route will be in operation.

Northbound traffic will exit via the slip road for the M90, and traffic will continue north on the M90 towards Junction 1a for Queensferry.

From here, vehicles will be diverted onto the westbound A904 towards M9 Junction 2, Philipstoun, and turn left onto the B8046.

Traffic will then take the first right turn to re-join the M9 northbound where diversion ends.

For the current status of all road schemes visit http://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/current-works/







