Overnight delays possible for motorists in Falkirk

Motorists are facing delays in and around the Westfield roundabout in Falkirk for the next two weeks.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight from tonight to May 14 to allow public utility works to take place.

Falkirk Council’s roads department used social media to alert drivers to the possible delays.

These will take place on the A904 Falkirk Road from Westfield Roundabout to Earlsgate Roundabout; A9 from Westfield Roundabout to Etna Road Roundabout; and A904 Grangemouth Road between Middlefield Road & Westfield Roadabout.