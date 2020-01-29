Nine of ten ScotRail customers satisfied with train operator, survey reveals

Nine out of ten customers are satisfied with ScotRail, according to a new study.

The National Rail Passenger Survey, carried out by the independent watchdog Transport Focus, found that 89 per cent of the 1200 ScotRail customers who took part said they are satisfied with the train operator.

The study, carried out during the best autumn performance for train punctuality in five years, marked a ten-point increase on last year.

It also showed an improvement in all five of ScotRail’s key factors which its customers say they value.

These are: punctuality and reliability (up six points); how it handles delays (up six points); value for money (increased by four points); customer service (up six points); and frequency of trains (improved by four points).

The results, the best of any large train operator in Britain, include a four-point improvement on the spring 2019 survey and is ScotRail’s best performance since 2017.

It follows Abellio’s £475 million investment in brand new and upgraded trains and an additional £22 million worth of investment to improve reliability, punctuality and customer satisfaction.

Of the 41 factors for trains and stations in the survey, ScotRail improved in 36, including information for customers, helpfulness of staff, availability of seating and general cleanliness of trains.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the service that our customers expect and deserve.

“I am delighted to see such a significant increase in customer satisfaction, which shows that the hard work of our people is paying off.

“Abellio’s £475 million investment in new and upgraded trains, and the further investment across the business to improve the service we deliver, is helping to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”