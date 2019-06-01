New flight to Boston launches from Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport has launched its new daily Delta Airlines flight to Boston while confirming its New York JFK service is to operate all year.

The daily flight to Boston Logan International Airport will operate throughout the summer and is the airline’s second route from Edinburgh.

It complements the existing New York JFK service, and means Delta and joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic will offer two non stop connections between Edinburgh and the USA every day this summer.

Meanwhile the New York JFK route will extend beyond the summer and into the winter for the first time, creating a year-round service.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “North American visitors are one of our biggest international markets. “Expanding routes offers even more opportunity for people to come to Scotland and experience our fantastic country for themselves.

“We’re excited to add Boston to our destination list and look forward to working with Delta to deliver a successful route that provides more choice for passengers and demonstrates the airport’s international outlook.”

Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s vice president Transatlantic said: “Delta’s new flight is the only nonstop link between Edinburgh and Boston.

“Having seen steady growth of customers on our New York service over the past three years, we are confident that Boston will be another popular destination providing more choice to our customers in Scotland and the United States.

“From our Boston hub, customers can connect onto 17 destinations with a short layover.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson MSP said: “Not only will this route bring real benefits for Scottish businesses, giving them greater access to important American markets, but it will also help boost our tourism industry.”

The flight uses a 164-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft with 164 seats.