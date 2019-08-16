New Edinburgh Airport flights launch to Poland, Hungary and Romania

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to launch four routes from Edinburgh Airport to European cities Warsaw, Gdansk, Budapest and Bucharest.

Airport chief Gordon Dewar predicts the new options will appeal both to Polish and other central European nationals living in Scotland and to Scots looking for new ways to explore some of the continent’s most magnificent cities.

Gdansk waterfront.

Wizz Air managing director said: “Our customers travelling to Budapest, Bucharest, Gdańsk and Warsaw will enjoy fantastic value-for-money.”

The new Wizz Air routes will be operational in December.