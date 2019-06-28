New air route brings Danish culture city within easy reach of home

A new air service to the Danish city of Aalborg has launched from Edinburgh Airport, bringing a leading cultural centre within range for weekend breaks.

The twice-weekly service will operate on Mondays and Thursdays with Great Dane Airlines and is the only UK service to Aalborg outside of London.

Aalborg, near the top of the Jutland peninsula, boasts theates, its own symphony orchestra, opera company and cultural attractions including the Aalborg museum of Modern Art and the Aalborg Historical Museum.

The city plays host to the annual Aalborg Carnival, one of the biggest festivals in Scandinavia, while its university has more than 20,000 students.

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said the new route would also bring a new seam of Danish visitors to Scotland.

Aalborg is third Danish city on Edinburgh Airport’s destination list, joining Copenhagen and Billund.