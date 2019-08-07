Motorists warned of delays on the M9 after car overturns Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists are being warned to expect delays after a car overturned on the M9 eastbound tonight. The incident occurred around 6pm and emergency services are at the scene near Junction 8 Bannockburn. Traffic Scotland are warning of delays of up to 45 minutes. Heavy rain brings flooding to Falkirk area causing problems on roads and rail.