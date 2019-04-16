Most of Falkirk car park to be sold off

Most of Kemper Avenue car park, near Falkirk town centre will be put up for sale, after councillors heard it was costing £13,000 a year to run.

Councillors were told that the car park, which has 199 spaces, was poorly used and a survey had shown that one Friday afternoon it had 16 vehicles at its busiest, while one Saturday just 13 vehicles were parked at the busiest time.

The car park brings in £6000 from parking charges but costs the council £19,000 to maintain and manage, Falkirk Council’s executive committee heard on Tuesday.

The council agreed to keep around 36 spaces to meet the needs of the general public and local residents.

Councillors agreed that selling 0.47 hectares of the car park will not only save money but could create economic development and regeneration benefits.

The site will go on the open market and any development will be subject to planning consent.