More seats promised on peak rail trips via Falkirk High

The route between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High will now have eight carriages for every peak service, bringing the promise of extra seats for customers.

Announcing the changes itd timetable from tomorrow, the rail operator has confirmed the opening of Robroyston station, additional services in the north east of the country, extra seats between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and more peak seats on key services.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats, more services, and a new station in the north east of Glasgow.

“The £475 million investment in new and upgraded trains and the infrastructure improvements across the country are all part of building the best railway Scotland has ever had.”