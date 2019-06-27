More passengers satisfied with ScotRail, survey shows

Customer satisfaction with ScotRail has increased as a result of faster journeys and more seats and services being delivered, according to a new independent survey.

The National Rail Passenger Survey, an independent survey of more than 1400 ScotRail customers by the watchdog Transport Focus, found that 85 per cent of customers are satisfied with the rail operator – a jump of six points compared to the previous results published in January 2019.

Customer satisfaction with ScotRail is above the UK average of 83 per cent and the highest of the five large operators across the UK.

The boost in satisfaction comes after ScotRail’s £475million introduction of brand-new class 385 electric trains on routes across the country and upgraded InterCity trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities.

With new trains, and frontline teams working flat out to deliver an improved experience, customers are now more satisfied with the cleanliness of trains, toilet facilities, and the comfort of seats.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail, punctuality on Scotland’s Railway has also improved since the previous survey, which has contributed to the higher customer satisfaction score.

Key results from the independent survey, which was carried out between February and April, include:

Satisfaction with the interior (up four points) and exterior (up eight points) cleanliness of ScotRail’s trains has increased.

Overall satisfaction with ScotRail’s trains increased by seven points to 82 per cent.

There was a nine-point surge in satisfaction with the availability of power sockets.

78 per cent of customers are satisfied with the upkeep and repair of ScotRail trains – an increase of 5 points.

There was a six-point increase in satisfaction with the comfort of the seating area on ScotRail’s trains.

Customers are more satisfied with how ScotRail staff handled requests, and their overall attitude and helpfulness.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Our new timetable is delivering faster journeys, more seats, and more services on brand new and upgraded trains.

“This survey proves that the £475 million investment Abellio is making in Scotland’s Railway is paying off.

“We know there is more work to do to deliver for our customers, but we are well on our way to building the best railway Scotland has ever had.”