Man in critical condition following Falkirk road collision

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision on a Falkirk road this afternoon.

Police confirmed they were called to the town’s Bellsmeadow Road at around 12.30pm following an incident involving one car.

The 48-year-old driver was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Bellsmeadow Road, Falkirk, around 12.30pm on Thursday, 9 January, 2020.

“The incident involved one car and the 48-year-old driver has been taken to Forth Valley Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”