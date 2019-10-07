M90 reopens following serious police crash

Motorists heading north on the M90 this morning faced delays and diversions following a serious incident last night involving a police car.

The motorway was closed between junction four Kelty and junction 5 for crash investigation work to be carried out, but reopened at around 9.20am this morning.

The road was closed at 10.20pm on Sunday night following a road traffic accident involving a marked police car.

No other vehicles were involved.

Ambulance and fire and rescue services attended the scene.

Diversions were in place during the closure.