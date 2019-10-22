M9 delays for motorists

Motorists are facing delays heading into Edinburgh on the M9 this morning.

Long queues have formed on the southbound carriageway of the motorway following an earlier breakdown between junction three, Linlithgow, and junction two, Philpstoun.

It is understood the incident has been cleared, however traffic is tailing back to junction four, Polmont.

The latest delays follow an earlier accident this morning on the motorway near junction six.

A police spokesman said two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision at around 7.10am.

The incident was on the southbound carriageway and there were no reports of any injuries.