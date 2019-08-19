M876 roadworks to cause travel disruption in Falkirk area for six weeks

Motorists in Falkirk district can expect more than a month of travel disruption when motorway parapet replacement work begins next week.

The essential maintenance will take place overnight on the M876 at Denovan Road Bridge each day between 9pm and 5am from Monday, August 26 until Monday, October 7.

The £50,000 scheme is expected to benefit around 27,000 vehicles which use this section of the M9 on a daily basis by improving the condition of the structure and carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive future maintenance.

To allow the work to be completed, Lane 1 and the hard shoulder of the M876 will be closed overnight, while Denovan Road will be closed entirely from 9pm to 5am and a signed diversion route put in place.

These roads will re-open as normal outwith these times.

Traffic heading north-east on Denovan Road will be diverted to the B905 and will join the A883 at Checkbar Roundabout.

Drivers will then continue along Denny Main Street to Stirling Street and join the A872 until Denovan Road where the diversion will end.

Motorists travelling south-west on Denovan Road will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction, following signage on the A872.

Meanwhile, another section of the M876 at Dennyloanhead will be shut to traffic to allow for concrete testing to take place.

The work will run from 8pm on Monday, August 26 until 6am on Tuesday, August 27 and it will inform future maintenance schemes at this location.

Lane 1 and the hard shoulder of each carriageway between the M80 Junction 8 and M876 Junction 1 will be closed in a phased manner so the work can be carried out.

These schemes have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, emergency services, bus operating companies and Falkirk Council.