M876 carriageway closures to impact Falkirk district drivers

Drivers are urged to be aware of motorway carriageway closures in Falkirk district.

The repairs on the M876 will be carried out a mile prior to Junction 1 tonight and tomorrow (8pm-6am).

This phase of works will see the M876 westbound carriageway closed with diversions in operation.

Westbound traffic will exit the M876 at the Junction 1 off-slip towards Denny/Falkirk/Bonnybridge onto the B905 and follow the B905 before turning right for the Checkbar Roundabout.

Motorists will take the second exit for the A8004 and travel west on the A8004 before re-joining the M876 Westbound at the Junction 1 on-slip.