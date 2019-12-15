Lorry collision with bridge snarls traffic ‘until 10pm’

It could take until 10pm tonight to reopen Glasgow Road at the Three Bridges roundabout in Camelon following the latest lorry collision with a rail bridge.

Drivers were today urged to avoid the area after a lorry hit the bridge at about 11am there this morning.

A snap taken by an onlooker appears to show the vehicle firmly wedged underneath the bridge.

Local diversions are in place following the incident, and the road remains closed in both directions.

Motorists driving to Falkirk from Bonnybridge or Denny are advised to go via Lochlands Industrial Estate and then on to Stirling Road.

The incident is latest in a string of lorry collisions at the same bridge.