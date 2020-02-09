Kincardine Bridge closure for overnight repairs

There will be full closure of the A985 at Kincardine Bridge overnight (8pm to 6am) on Monday, February 17, to allow essential maintenance to take place.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge from Higgins Neuk Roundabout.

At Kilbagie Roundabout, vehicles will follow the A977 to Kincardine before returning to the A985 at Longannet (Toll) Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Buses will follow the same diversion.

The work is weather-dependent and like all schemes may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.