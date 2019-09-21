Hundreds stranded in Turkish airport after Thomas Cook flight is grounded

Hundreds of Glaagow-bound holidaymakers are tonight stranded in Turkish resort town Antalya because of a broken-down Thomas Cook flight.

The passengers’ dilemma is said to be unrelated to the cash crisis surrounding Thomas Cook, and mechanical breakdown has been blamed for the end-of-holiday nightmare.

However many reports have registered passengers’ disgust at what’s seen as a tardy and inadequate response from the travel agent, along with indifference from airport staff.

Reports agree passengers (including elderly people and children) were initially shepherded from the airport in the early hours with nowhere to go, but Thomas Cook says it has since arranged hotel facilities.

One man told the Scottish Sun passengers were first told to leave the aircraft, which had developed engine problems before take-off, then made to wait for three hours before Thomas Cook staff arrived with sandwiches.

Another passenger said the airport was “disgusting”, while pictures show people trying to sleep on suitcases.

Some accounts say Thomas Cook expects the plane to be repaired in time for a 9am flight back to Glasgow tomorrow morning.

It has been estimated there are 600,000 Thomas Cook customers currently abroad, including some 150,000 UK citizens.