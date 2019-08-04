Heavy rain brings flooding to Falkirk area causing problems on roads and rail.

Motorists were facing delays on the A9 Northern Distributor Road at Cadgers Brae.

Polmont Burn appears to have burst its banks and flooded the car park at the Brewers Fare restaurant and Premier Inn hotel.

Several cars could be seen in the parking area half submerged in the water.

Traffic was being slowed down to pass through the area.

Meanwhile on the railways passengers hoping to use Falkirk Grahamston were being advised of delays after heavy thunderstorms led to a lot of flooding on the line.

Services were initially halted for safety checks and then trains were allowed to run slowly through the Polmont to Grahamston line.

ScotRail then announced: “Due to the flooding, our Edinburgh to Stirling/Dunblane services will be diverted via Falkirk High.

Services from Dunblane/Stirling towards Edinburgh are able to run.”