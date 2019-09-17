Have your say on public transport in Falkirk district

A meeting to air views on public transport takes place next week.

Falkirk Greens are organising the event in Falkirk Trinity Church in the town centre on Thursday, September 26.

The party held a meeting last November about revitalising Falkirk’s High Street, however, since the closure of the bus station at the east end of the town members believe public transport has been a top priority for voters.

The meeting will be attended by John Finnie MSP Scottish Greens spokesperson for Transport, Councillor Paul Gardner and Alex Fleming from Falkirk Delivers.

The Scottish Greens recently launched their Green New Deal paper highlighting how important a move toward more connected, publicly owned public transport to reduce emissions from travel.

Gillian Mackay, Falkirk Greens co-convenor said “Connectivity across Central Scotland is a real issue both in terms of cost and journey times. We need a move towards publicly owned bus routes providing the best service and value for those who rely on it.”

The meeting begins at 7pm.