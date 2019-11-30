Green gritter on Forth Bridges sets the pace for winter

A fully electric gritter will join the fleet of vehicles that aim help keep Scotland moving this winter.

The Electra SEIV 19 – 350 is thought to be the first vehicle of its kind in the world and will be trialled on the Forth Bridges Unit, carrying out winter patrols on and around the two iconic crossings.

The new vehicle was unveiled at Transport Scotland’s recent winter service launch at Glasgow Science Centre.

Measures to be brought in to deal with any repeat of Beast from the East-style chaos include trials of innovative weather stations and sensors on the M8 to improve on-road testing capabilities.

Specialist vehicles will also be used to deal with the most extreme conditions, such as the Hilltip Icestriker with V-plow and Unimog relief vehicle.

Motorway Access Control units will be installed on the M80 to advise road users of restrictions and closures and Scotland will have 213 gritters, its highest number yet, located at over 40 depots across the country.

Meaanwhile specialist route-specific snow plans have been produced, in conjunction with road operators and Police Scotland, for the M8, M74, M77 and M80.

Salt barns are “full” and currently hold almost 550,000 tonnes, more than was used during the whole of last winter.