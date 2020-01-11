Flooding hits train services through Falkirk

Flooding is causing problems to trains via Falkirk High today, and anyone planning to use rail travel is advised to check first with Scotrail updates on Twitter.

In a series of messages the rail operater has warned that due to flooding in the Winchburgh area the number of trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High has had to be reduced.

Meanwhile a signalling fault between Larbert and Croy - also caused by flooding - has affected services between Glasgow Queen Street and destinations including Alloa, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Stirling, any or all of which may be cancelled, delayed or revised.