Fancy a low cost flight to a Scandinavian city this winter?

Winter break trips from Edinburgh Airport to Scandinavian capitals could cost as little £45. with the launch of new flights by airline Norwegian.

It has flights to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen for holidaymakers seeking a Scandinavian winter wonderland.

Travellers can choose from daily flights to Oslo from £48.10, twice weekly flights to Stockholm from £45.60 and twice weekly services to Copenhagen from £49.20 - all on board modern aircraft with free Wi-Fi.

Said to be Europe’s third largest low-cost airline, Norwegian operates non stop flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Scandinavian cities.

Meanwhile flights to Oslo and Stockholm unlock more than 40 other destinations, and flying via Copenhagen this winter also offers the possibility of travelling to Dubai from £139.50.

Magnus Maursund, SVP Short-Haul commercial at Norwegian said: “With affordable fares to Scandinavia and beyond this winter, we are giving a clear sign to Scottish consumers that we remain committed to offering a range of high-quality flights at great value”.

Jonathan Rayner, Aviation Director at Edinburgh Airport said: “Scandinavia offers some fantastic scenery, history and culture, a trait it shares with Edinburgh and Scotland, so it’s great to continue working with Norwegian to offer that variety of destination.

“Choice is one of our key priorities at Scotland’s busiest airport and passengers will have a great time choosing to explore the cities of Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.”

The newly released flights are available for travel during Norwegian’s winter schedule, which operates from October 27 this year to March 28 2020.