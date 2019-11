Falkirk Tunnel on the Union Canal will be closed to navigation and pedestrians from November 18 to 15, to allow repair work to faulty lights.

During the closure there will be a Scottish Canals work boat in the tunnel.

Arrangements will be made to accommodate any boats making passage through the unnel with assistance from the Lowland Boat Movement Team.

Anyone with concerns about pre-arranged passage is asked to call the helpline on 07810 794 467.