Falkirk region drivers warned of series of road closures on M80 and M73

Motorists in Falkirk district have been urged to take note of a series of upcoming overnight carriageway closures.

Sections of the M80 and M73 will be shut in different stages, beginning tomorrow night, to ensure roadworkers and drivers are kept safe during the repairs.

The works will involve general cyclic maintenance duties such as carriageway sweeping, litter picking and general inspections to ensure the motorway remains in a safe working condition.

Starting from Tuesday, July 30, the works are set to take place each night from 8pm to 6am as follows:

Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31

M80 southbound from Junction 7 Haggs to Junction 5 Auchenkilns

M80 southbound On Slip Junction 7 Haggs

M80 southbound On Slip Junction 6 Old Inns

Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2

M80 northbound from Junction 5 Auchenkilns to Junction 7 Haggs

M80 northbound On Slip Junction 5 Auchenkilns

M80 northbound On Slip Junction 6 Old Inns

M80 northbound On Slip Junction 6a Castlecary

Monday, August 5

M80 northbound from Junction 3 Hornshill to the M80/M73 merge

M80 northbound On Slip Junction 3 Hornshill

Tuesday, August 6

M80 southbound from Junction 5 Auchenkilns to Junction 4 Westfield

M80 southbound On Slip Junction 5 Auchenkilns

M80 Southbound On Slip Junction 4a Low Wood

Wednesday, August 7

M80 southbound from the M73/M80 diverge to Junction 3 Hornshill

M80 southbound On Slip Junction 4 Westfield

Thursday, August 8

M80 northbound from Junction 4 Westfield to Junction 5 Auchenkilns

M73 northbound from Junction 3 Mollinsburn to the M73/M80 merge

M73 northbound On Slip Junction 3 Mollinsburn

Signed diversions will be in place each night as required.

There will be no restrictions to traffic during the day outwith these times.

Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) general manager, said: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced to minimise delays to motorists as much as possible.

“These essential maintenance works will help ensure the M80 and M73 motorways will be kept in a safe condition for road users.

“The traffic management is required to ensure that both our teams as well as all road users are kept safe during the essential maintenance works, however teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage all motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org, searching for @trafficscotland on Twitter or via the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

The works are being carried out by BEAR Scotland Limited on behalf of Highway Management (Scotland) Limited and have been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Falkirk Council, North Lanarkshire Council and Police Scotland.