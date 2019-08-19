Falkirk region drivers to be affected by four-day M9 roadworks scheme

Falkirk district motorists are being advised to take note of a series of upcoming roadworks on the M9.

The essential maintenance will be carried out overnight on the northbound carriageway from Kirkton to Bothkennar from Friday, August 23 to Monday, August 26 between 8pm and 6am daily.

The work is being undertaken to improve the condition of the carriageway and reduce the need for more extensive maintenance on a stretch of road which is used by around 28,000 vehicles each day.

A contraflow system will be in place on the M9 for the extent of the works.

The M9 Junction 6 northbound on slip road will be closed, with a signed diversion in place.

Traffic planning to use the Junction 6 on slip road will be diverted via the A904, A9, B902, A88 and M876 to re-join the northbound M9 at Junction 7.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, emergency services, bus operating companies and Falkirk Council.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or by following @TrafficScotland on Twitter.

To report a problem on the network, visit: www.setrunkroads.co.uk/report-a-problem/