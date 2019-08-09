Falkirk rail services latest

Distruption to rail services in the Falkirk area due to flooding has ended.

Passengers had faced cancellations, delays and replacement bus services on Thursday when ScotRail had been forced to cancel services on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street line due to flooding on the railway at the Winchburgh Tunnel.

However ScotRail has stated this morning that the problem has been cleared and services are now running as normal.

In a post on social media the rail operator said: “CLEARED: Disruption caused by heavy rain flooding the railway at #Linlithgow has ended. Services between Dunblane - Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen St. - Edinburgh are no longer affected by this problem.

Thank you @NetworkRailSCOT & @fire_scot for all your hard work yesterday!”

The problems began on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday following heavy rain.

Engineers spent all day yesterday on site, working alongside the fire service, to do everything they could to pump the two feet of water out from the tunnel, before the track could be inspected for any damage.

The disruption had affected trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh and Dunblane.