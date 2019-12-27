Falkirk rail passengers reminded of changes to Edinburgh service

Train passengers are being reminded of changes to services into the capital while repairs are carried out.

Network Rail engineers will be working around the clock to renew a key junction near Edinburgh Haymarket station.

This means on Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28, trains will be unable to pass through Haymarket, and a replacement bus service will operate into Edinburgh Waverley from stations to the west of the city.

ScotRail are advising customers planning to travel to the Edinburgh area on these dates to consider making alternative arrangements, particularly on Saturday, December 28 .

From December 25 to December 29, Haymarket East junction will undergo a major upgrade to renew four sets of points and replace over 250m of track.

The junction is one of the busiest on Scotland’s Railway and is normally used by up to 30 trains an hour.

The upgrade aims to to improve the reliability of the track and should mean the junction won’t need to be renewed again for decades.

Normal services will resume on all routes into the city from 10am on Sunday, December 29.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland Route Director, said: “We understand the inconvenience this work will cause to some passengers, but renewing such a complex piece of our railway cannot be accomplished without a short-term closure of the line.

“Our engineers have carefully planned this project to be completed as quickly as possible and we are working hard alongside our train operators to keep passengers informed of the changes to services during this important investment in the railway.”

A breakdown of how journeys will be affected over the Christmas period can be found by visiting www.nationalrail.co.uk or https://www.scotrail.co.uk/christmas.