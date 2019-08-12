Falkirk rail passengers face more delays due to flooding

Rail passengers in Falkirk district are facing disruption once again this morning due to flooding.

Heavy rain has flooded the Winchburgh Tunnel near Linlithgow for the second time in a week and as a result travellers are facing delays and cancellations on their morning commute.

The flooding is affecting services travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh and Dunblane, including services passing through Falkirk High, Falkirk Grahamston, Polmont, Camelon and Larbert.

On its website ScotRail states: “We have had reports of flooding in Winchburgh tunnel.

“For safety reasons, trains will run at a reduced speed for the time being.

“Engineers are monitoring the situation and we’ll pass on information as we get it.”

It says that disruption is expected to last until around 10am.

Passengers are advised to check the ScotRail website for the latest information before travelling.

The disruption comes just days after heavy rain on Wednesday night closed the railway line.

The Winchburgh Tunnel was under two feet of water, which engineers and the fire service had to work to clear all day on Thursday.

The line was closed throughout Thursday with passengers urged to use alternative transport, however it reopened on Friday morning.