Falkirk MSP joins ‘biggest’ Scots independence march

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald and Grangemouth SNP members are among local supporters of Scottish independence taking part in today’s huge march in Edinburgh.

The heavily-promoted event (which started at 1pm) is predicted set to be the largest march yet staged for the nationalist cause, and also one of the largest marches of any kind to be staged in Edinburgh.

Estimates of the likely number of attendees vary wildly from 100,000 to 250,000.

Organised by campaign group All Under One Banner the march began in Holyrood Park at 1pm, before heading to the Canongate, Royal Mile, George IV Bridge and the Meadows.

It follows months of AUOB marches in towns and cities across the country in support of a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The following roads will be closed to traffic until 6.30pm: Queen’s Drive, Horse Wynd, Canongate, New Street, High Street, Lawnmarket, George IV Bridge, Forrest Road, Potterrow, Teviot Place and Lauriston Place.