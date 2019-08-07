Falkirk district rail passengers facing delays due to flooding

Rail passengers have faced disruption this evening after heavy rain caused flooding on the main line between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

ScotRail was forced to cancel trans after the rail line flooded at Winchburgh.

People travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston have been affected.

Some passengers reported being stuck on a train stranded by the floodwater outside Linlithgow.

The service between Edinburgh and Dunblane which also calls at Polmont, Falkirk Grahamston, Camelon and Larbert has also been cancelled.

ScotRail has just posted on social media: “We’re currently unable to source replacement transport, though we are continuing to try. If it’s an option for you to postpone your journey, then we would recommend this for now.”