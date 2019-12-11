Falkirk district drivers urged to take note of M876 carriageway closures

Motorway carriageways will close for overnight maintenance works in Falkirk district.

The repairs on the M876 will be carried out a mile prior to Junction 1 from Saturday, December 14 until Friday, December 20 (8pm-6am) in two phases.

The first requires a closure of the M876 eastbound with diversions in operation from December 14 until the morning of December 17. Northbound M80 traffic travelling east on the M876 will be diverted from Junction 5 and directed to the M9 northbound to exit via Junction 9.

At Pirnhall Roundabout, traffic will join the M9 southbound towards Junction 8. Drivers heading for the M876 Junction 1 or 2 will be directed south on the M9 to exit at Junction 7 onto the M876 eastbound. Traffic for Junction 1 or 2 will exit at Junction 3 to join the M876 westbound. On returning to M9 Junction 7, traffic will rejoin in a northerly/westerly direction. Diverted drivers should exit at Junction 8 onto the M876.

The second phase will see the M876 westbound carriageway close with diversions in operation from the evening of December 17 to the morning of December 20. Westbound traffic will exit the M876 motorway westbound at the Junction 1 off-slip towards Denny/Falkirk/Bonnybridge onto the B905 and follow the B905 before turning right for the Checkbar Roundabout. Motorists will take the second exit for the A8004 and travel west on the A8004 before re-joining the M876 Westbound at the Junction 1 on-slip.