Falkirk branch closed as Thomas Cook goes into liquidation

The doors were closed at the Falkirk High Street branch of Thomas Cook travel agents this morning following news the firm had “ceased trading with immediate effect”.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated: “Thomas Cook has confirmed that all the UK companies in its group have ceased trading, including Thomas Cook Airlines. As a result, all holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating and all Thomas Cook’s retail shops have also closed.

“The Government and the Civil Aviation Authority are now working together to do everything we can to support passengers due to fly back to the UK with Thomas Cook between September 23 and October 6.

“Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.”

It is reported 150,000 people are now stranded abroad due to the company folding.

Peter Fankhauser, Thomas Cook’s chief executive, said the firm’s collapse was a “matter of profound regret”.

He went on to aplogise to the firm’s “millions of customers, and thousands of employees”.

The current situation means 9000 jobs in the UK and 22,000 posts worldwide are at risk.

The UK government has chartered 45 jets to bring customers home and they will fly 64 routes today – the size of the fleet will make it temporarily the UK’s fifth-largest airline.

Operators including easyJet and Virgin have supplied some aircraft, with jets coming from as far afield as Malaysia.

Customers can visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s special Thomas Cook website at www.thomascook.caa.co.uk for more information.