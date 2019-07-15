Falkirk area motorists warned of possible delays

Roadworks on the M8 next week could affect local motorists.

A series of improvement works to the M8 between junctions 2-3 will take place overnight, between 8pm and 6am, from Monday July 22 to Saturday, July 27.

Costing £103,000 to complete, the scheme will see essential maintenance at the following locations:

*M8 Junction 2-3 River Almond

*M8 Junction 2-3 Newbridge Clifton Road

*M8 Junction 2 westbound slip-road

*M8 Junction 2 northbound slip-road

The works require a full closure of the M8 between Junctions 2-3, with a signed diversion route in operation. The road will operate as normal during the day.

The road closure will be phased, closing the M8 Eastbound for three nights before relocating to close the M8 Westbound for three nights.

This scheme has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, local authorities and the emergency services.

This work will benefit around 30,000 vehicles using this route, each day.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

Visit www.trafficscotland.org for up-to-date information or it is available via Twitter @TrafficScotland.