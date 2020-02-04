Essential maintenance to close Kincardine Bridge overnight

Motorists are being warned the Kincardine Bridge will be closed overnight later this month for essential maintenance.

The work will take place between 8pm on Monday, February 17 and 6am the following morning.

During this period the A985 Kincardine Bridge will be fully closed and a signed diversion route in operation.

The essential work will improve the condition of the bridge, benefitting around 13,000 vehicles using the route each day, and reducing the need for future more extensive maintenance.

The diversion will see eastbound traffic diverted via the Clackmannanshire Bridge from Higgins Neuk Roundabout. At Kilbagie Roundabout vehicles will follow the A977 to Kincardine before returning to the A985 at Longannet (Toll) Roundabout.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion in the opposite direction.

Buses will follow the same diversion.