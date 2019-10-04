Edinburgh Airport seeks its charity partner for 2020

Applications are now open for good causes hoping to become Edinburgh Airport’s corporate charity for 2020.

The airport partners with a different charity every year to raise funds while boosting awareness of the cause involved to the estimated 14 million people who pass annually through the terminal.

This year it has been working with disabled children’s charity The Yard, with staff taking part in events such as sponsored runway perimeter runs, sky dives, bake sales and volunteering at the charity’s Edinburgh base.

Earlier this week the airport and its 2018 partner, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), were awarded Best Partner Relationship from the Institute of Fundraising.

SCAA gained support from the deal said to have been worth £100,000.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “We’ve raised more than £300,000 for charities across Scotland since we started our partnership scheme in 2012.

“It always makes me proud to see just how much our staff take the charity of the year to their hearts, coming up with a range of ways to support it.

“We’ve made some great relationships with The Yard, SCAA and our previous charities who all provide vital services and support in their respective areas, and we look forward to looking at this year’s applications and the exciting opportunities they may bring.”

Applications, which close at noon on Friday, November 1, can be made via the link

https://www.edinburghairport.com/about-us/community-and-environment

A staff vote decides which charity is chosen as partner for the forthcoming year.