Edinburgh Airport clocks up record flights for June

Brexit fears haven’t dented the summer surge of holidaymakers through Edinburgh Airport, with new figures showing it experienced its busiest ever June.

Figures were fractionally up on last year, due to new routes and increased capacity on existing routes.

Domestic flights were down 3.8 per cent, but international trips rose by slightly more, to 952,485.

Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Our continued efforts to deliver greater route choice and capacity are delivering positive results and increasing Scotland’s connectivity to the world is something we’re always working on.

“Our domestic market is quite mature and although we’ve seen some changes to the frequency of flights to Stansted, it’s been encouraging to see strong performances in other routes such as Loganair to Islay and Guernsey, Flybe to Heathrow and Ryanair to Derry.”