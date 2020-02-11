Drivers warned to avoid back route to Kincardine Bridge at Airth

Drivers heading towards the Kincardine Bridge are being warned not to use a back route at Airth due to flooding.

With an increase in traffic using the bridge due to the closure of the Queensferry Crossing, all roads in the area are busy.

But motorists are advised not to use the back road between Airth and the Higgins Neuk roundabout as this road is badly flooded following the heavy rain over the last few days.

There is a danger of vehicles getting stuck, meeting traffic head on and blocking the road.