Drivers facing tailbacks on Avon Gorge following incident

A broken down car is causing tailbacks for drivers crossing the Avon Gorge this morning.

The vehicle was left on the A801 with its hazard lights on near to the bridge which connects Falkirk district and West Lothian.

Drivers crossing the Avon Gorge were forced to wait in a tailback after a vehicle broke down. Picture: Michael Gillen

Motorists heading from West Lothian along the A801 in the direction of Maddiston and the Bowhouse Roundabout were facing queues of up to 20 minutes, as traffic tailed back to overtake the vehicle, which was left near to the entrance of Candie Farm, Avonbridge.

The stationary car had still to be moved just before 9am.