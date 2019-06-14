Could you join Team Strathcarron on Kilimanjaro climb?

Strathcarron Hospice is signing up hardy volunteers for next year’s epic fundraising hike to Mount Kilimanjaro - and has already signed up around a third of its 16-strong team.

The 11-day trekking adventure leaves on September 17 next year, taking climbers along the stunning Machame route to the “roof of Africa”.

Volunteers will trek through dense tropical rainforest all the way up to the snow-capped peak to witness awe-inspiring views as the sun rises over the Mawenzie Peaks.

If this could be your dream adventure - which comes with the chance to raise valuable funds for the hospice - you can find out more and register your interest online at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/E…/kilimanjaro-trek-2020.



